This About Rangers Has Not Shocked Me – Gers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy King has revealed he has not been left shocked by the Gers dominating opposing sides in the Europa League as he was well aware of the quality of Steven Gerrard's squad before he joined.



The Light Blues began their European campaign this season with the Europa League qualifiers in July, playing four qualification rounds before earning a spot in the group stage.













Across the four qualifying round games they played at Ibrox – each of which they won – Rangers scored 12 goals and conceded just once.



Last week, the Scottish Premiership side began their Europa League group stage matches with another victory at home against Dutch club Feyenoord, earning a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Sheyi Ojo.





King, who arrived at the club on loan from Leicester City, insists he is not surprised Rangers are dominating teams in Europe as he knew the team have quality within their ranks and feels confident that the Gers can dictate games against anyone when playing at Ibrox.







The Welshman believes Ibrox is a place where opponents would prefer not to come as the hostile atmosphere is intimidating.



"I knew I was coming to a good team of good players and a good manager and stuff like that", King said on the official Rangers podcast.





"So, it's not really been a shock to me to see them dominate teams in Europe.



"We were brilliant against Legia [Warsaw] as well, who are a good European team.



"That was a tough game to sort of get in the last round of the qualifiers and I thought we did really well there.



"But you know what, I think at home, at Ibrox, you can dominate most teams. You know, the atmosphere and the way the crowd get behind the team is so good there.



"It's not going to be a place where anyone wants to come.



"I've played in European nights before when we've gone away to places with a hostile atmosphere and a big stadium, and it is hard, and I know teams certainly feel that definitely coming here as well."



Rangers' next Europa League game at home takes place in November against Portuguese club FC Porto and they will be hoping to keep their fine form at Ibrox going.

