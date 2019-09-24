You Must Knuckle Down, Work Hard – Former Rangers Star’s Advice To Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has urged Nikola Katic to put his head down and try to fight his way into Steven Gerrard’s side in the coming weeks.



Katic made 30 appearances for Rangers last season and started the campaign alongside Connor Goldson at the back, but has now lost his place to summer signing Filip Helander.













He was dropped from the squad against Feyenoord in the Europa League and was also not in the 18 on Sunday when Rangers beat St. Johnstone 4-0 away from home in the league.



Katic has slipped down the pecking order, but Rae stressed that the defender must not lose heart and should knuckle down and work his way back into the reckoning.





He insisted that the defender must target becoming the number one centre-back in the Rangers squad and feels Katic’s current struggles could be the making of him if he returns to the team.







The former Rangers star said on Radio Clyde Superscoreboard: “The boy played about 30 games for Rangers last year. He started the season really, really well.



“He's obviously lost his place at the moment, so it's important for him being so young to knuckle down, try and get back in the team and then go from there.





“Become a number one, which is the key, which is his objective, which is his goal, to try and be the number one centre-half at the club.



“If it takes a few knocks to get there then that gives you character as well.”



Gerrard has promised that Katic will be in the 18 when Rangers travel to Livingston in the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday night.

