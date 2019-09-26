Future Is Bright For West Ham Under Manuel Pellegrini – Former Hammer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United attacker Teddy Sheringham believes the future is bright at the London Stadium under Manuel Pellegrini and thinks the Chilean is instilling his ideas into the club.



The Hammers have been in impressive form in the league this season, but were thrashed 4-0 by League One side Oxford United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.













With West Ham sitting fifth in the Premier League though, hopes are high amongst Hammers fans of a memorable season.



Sheringham, who played for West Ham from 2004 to 2007, is a firm fan of what Pellegrini is doing at the club and thinks the Chilean's experience is proving to be valuable for developing the club.





“The future’s definitely looking rosy for West Ham United”, Sheringham told West Ham's official site.







“This is only the beginning of Manuel Pellegrini’s second season, but he’s already brought real stability to the club with last year’s top-ten finish and his start to this campaign.



“When you’ve managed the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City you develop your own ways of working and you can clearly see that he’s bringing so much knowledge and so many ideas into the Hammers set-up.”





Pellegrini has been managing clubs in Europe since 2004, with the exception of a two-year spell in China in charge of Hebei China Fortune when he left his post at Manchester City in 2016.

