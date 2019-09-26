Had To Get In An Hour Early For Training – Southampton Defender On Italians’ Emphasis On Defence

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton centre-back Wesley Hoedt has revealed that his spell at Lazio taught him that the Italians see defending as an art form, and termed legendary former defenders Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi as 'artists'.



Hoedt, 25, is currently plying his trade for Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp, having joined the side on a season-long loan from Southampton in the summer.













While the Dutchman has played in Belgium, England and Spain, the first foreign country he played in after departing AZ Alkmaar was Italy, where he played for Serie A club Lazio.



Having played for Le Aquile for two seasons, Hoedt explained how he, along with the other defenders, was expected to arrive for training one hour earlier than the rest of the squad to practice the movement of the defensive line.





However, the 25-year-old is pleased with how Italians view defending as an art, while it is often perceived as 'ugly' by others, and revealed that Nesta, Maldini and Baresi are 'artists' in his eyes.







"In Italy, the four defenders have to be there for the training session at eight o'clock, while the entire team have to be there by nine or ten", Hoedt told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.



"It was because they could spend time training for an hour, practising on moving the block.





"Defending is often dismissed as ugly, but for Italians, it is an art.



"That's what it is when you look at football players like Nesta, Maldini, or before that Baresi.



"In my eyes they are artists."



Hoedt has made two appearances for Royal Antwerp so far as he looks to clock up regular game time away from Southampton over the course of the season.

