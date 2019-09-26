XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/09/2019 - 22:13 BST

He’ll Understand – League Two Club Boss Sure Steve Bruce On Same Page Over Newcastle Loanee

 




Carlisle United boss Stephen Pressley believes that Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will fully understand Magpies youngster Elias Sorensen not receiving regular playing time at present.

The 20-year-old was sent out on loan to the League Two club by Bruce, with Newcastle looking to find the right environment for him to kick on with his development.  


 



However, Danish attacker Sorensen has featured in just four League Two games, with one start, spanning only 113 minutes of football at Brunton Park.

Carlisle boss Pressley insists that he is working with the Newcastle youngster and believes that Sorensen will learn the art of fighting for his place.
 


The Carlisle manager is also convinced that Newcastle boss Bruce will be on the same page and understand the situation.



"We continue to work with Elias", Pressley was quoted as saying by News and Star.

“Actually, part of a young player’s development is coming out to a team and having to fight for your place. 
 


“That’s real football, and part of their development.

“Steve Bruce and the Newcastle staff will understand – this is a big part of his development.”

Sorensen turned out for Carlisle in midweek in an EFL Trophy game against Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s, in a meeting which the Premier League youngsters won 4-2.   
 