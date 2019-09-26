Marcelo Bielsa Job At Leeds United Unbelievable – Lee Bowyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer believes Marcelo Bielsa has done an unbelievable job at Leeds United, with the former White of the view the Argentine's side should have gone up last season.



Bowyer's Charlton side are due to play host to Bielsa's Leeds outfit at the Valley in a Championship fixture on Saturday.













Bowyer, the manager of the Addicks, feels that the Whites will prove to be tough opponents in the league meeting at the weekend.



The 42-year-old is of the opinion that the Peacocks should have earned promotion to the Premier League last season under the Argentine.





The ex-Leeds midfielder feels that what Bielsa has done at Elland Road is nothing less than unbelievable, especially in the way he has developed players already at the club.







"For me they’re the best team in the league. They should have gone up last season but fell just short", Bowyer was quoted as saying by Charlton's official site.



"I watched Leeds the season before he took over and what he’s done is unbelievable.





"There’s not much difference to the squad that he took over and the squad that he’s got now.



"So, I have the utmost respect for him and all his staff and what they’ve done there."



Bowyer spent seven years of his career at Leeds United managing more than 250 appearances for the Whites.

