06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/09/2019 - 13:37 BST

Charlton Don’t Know What They’re Doing – Former Leeds Star Tells Whites To Exploit This

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has identified Charlton Athletic’s defending from set-pieces as a potential weakness and wants the Whites to take advantage of it on Saturday.

Charlton are a newly-promoted side in the Championship this season and they have made a positive start, winning four out of their first eight league games back in the second tier of English football.  


 



Lee Bowyer's side are currently eighth in the league table and will host Leeds on Saturday at the Valley; victory would see Charlton draw level on points with Leeds.

Leeds are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Derby County and will be looking to take all three points from their trip.
 


Parker believes Charlton’s defending from set-pieces this season has been weak and they often look very chaotic, which he believes Leeds have the potential to exploit when the two sides meet.



The former defender said on LUTV: “They seem to have struggled from set plays because are they zonal? Are they man marking? It seems like they kind of rush and don't really know what they are doing.

“They seem a bit nervy and sometimes you do get that when you concede goals from set plays.
 


“Sometimes you can over-try, try and win that first header far too much.

“It's an area we can exploit because they seem at sixes and sevens due to that.”

Charlton are managed by Bowyer, a former Leeds player who remains a fan favourite amongst the supporters.   
 