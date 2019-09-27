XRegister
27/09/2019 - 11:50 BST

Claim From Italy: Teenage Striker Wants Move To Manchester United Or Juventus

 




Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has zeroed in on either joining Manchester United or Juventus when he moves on from the Austrian club, it has been claimed in Italy.

The teenage striker grabbed the headlines in the summer when he scored nine goals in a single game during the Under-20 World Cup.  


 



He further forced fans to take notice of him when he netted a hat-trick in the Champions League earlier this month while playing for Red Bull Salzburg.

Several clubs have been keeping tabs on him and are interested in snaring him away from Red Bull Salzburg, with approaches expected to be made in the winter window.
 


And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the striker has narrowed down his list of potential destinations to just two clubs in the shape of Manchester United and Juventus.



Haaland is a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and wants to follow on the footsteps of his idol and play for either of the two European giants.

Manchester United have been scouting him regularly and will hope his prior relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give them an advantage in the race.
 


Haaland recently spoke about his gratitude towards Solskjaer for giving him an opportunity at Molde.

The striker, who joined Red Bull Salzburg in January this year, has netted a staggering 17 goals in ten games this season.   
 