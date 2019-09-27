England Only Looking At Arsenal Star Only As Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





The England set-up are only discussing Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles slotting into as a midfielder, despite the player featuring as a full-back since last season.



Maitland-Niles had a torrid time against Aston Villa last weekend when he was sent-off after two bookable offences before even the half-time whistle.













Starting at right-back, the 22-year-old struggled to carry out his defensive duties and while Arsenal went on to win the game, it was a torrid afternoon for the academy product.



Maitland-Niles has been insistent that he should be judged once he starts playing as a midfielder as he is not a natural full-back.





And according to The Athletic, the England coaching staff are only likely to include him in the national team as a midfielder.







The Three Lions set-up are not willing to consider him as a full-back option yet, despite Arsenal playing him there.



With Hector Bellerin expected to return to the starting eleven soon, Maitland-Niles is expected to be relieved of his full-back duties.





But with Unai Emery having so many midfield options, it remains to be seen whether the youngster gets an opportunity in the middle of the park.

