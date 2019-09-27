XRegister
27/09/2019 - 11:28 BST

Granit Xhaka Named Arsenal Club Captain

 




Arsenal manager Unai Emery has named Granit Xhaka as the permanent club captain for the season, according to the BBC.

Xhaka has captained Arsenal under Emery since last season and has taken the armband this term whenever he has played.  


 



The Arsenal boss has been on the lookout for a new captain after Laurent Koscielny left the club in the summer and has taken time to make his decision.

But the call has been taken and the Swiss midfielder has been anointed club captain for the season and will take the armband whenever he is on the pitch.
 


Xhaka has been at Arsenal since 2016 when he joined the club from Borussia Monchengladbach and has made 140 appearances for the Gunners over the last three years.



The Swiss international is not the most popular member of the squad amongst the fans and the appointment could divide opinion.

But Emery has consulted the senior players in the Arsenal squad before relaying the decision to the rest of the team.
 


The 27-year-old will be following on the footsteps of Arsenal legends such as Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry in taking the armband for the club.

He will lead the side out at Old Trafford on Monday night when Arsenal take on Manchester United.   
 