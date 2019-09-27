XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/09/2019 - 21:27 BST

He’s Going To Be Big Asset At Charlton – Leeds United Legend Confident On White’s Impact

 




Helder Costa will be a big asset for Leeds United away at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, Whites legend Eddie Gray believes.

Leeds snapped up Costa on a season-long loan deal from Wolves in the summer transfer window and agreed to turn the arrangement into a permanent transfer next summer.  


 



Despite the winger largely being seen as Leeds' marquee summer signing, he has found game time limited at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa reluctant to change a team he views as performing well.

However, Costa will get his chance at the Valley as Pablo Hernandez will miss out due to injury.
 


Gray feels sure that Costa will make his presence felt at Charlton and believes the winger will well understand why minutes have been limited for him this season.



"I think he will be a big asset for us at Charlton with his pace, getting at people quick", Gray said on LUTV.

"I think it's an opportunity for him to show the coach what he can do when he starts a game.
 


"Like any other player, if the team are doing well when you come into a football club, you don't expect to walk into the side.

"But if you get your opportunity, and it's an opportunity for Helder at Charlton, to show everyone what he's capable of doing", he added.

Costa will be desperate to take his chance at Charlton as he looks to nail down a regular spot under Bielsa at Leeds this season.
 