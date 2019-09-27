He’s Not Back In Favour – Former Scotland International On Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Derek Ferguson has dismissed any thoughts that Scott Sinclair is back in favour with Celtic manager Neil Lennon following his outing in the Scottish League Cup against Partick Thistle.



Sinclair has been reduced to being a fringe player in the Celtic squad this season and has only played 56 minutes of football across four appearances.













He has played just once in the league this term in an eleven-minute cameo and has not even been part of the matchday squad in the last two games in the Scottish Premiership.



Sinclair came off the bench and scored in the 5-0 win over Partick Thistle, but Ferguson is of the view Lennon is not a fan of the former Aston Villa winger or he would have given him more playing time.





He also feels the emergence of Mikey Johnston at Celtic season has further pushed him away from the team and believes it is natural the Celtic boss prefers the young winger over Sinclair.







Former Scotland star Ferguson said on Open Goal: “I don't know, I just get the feeling that the manager, he's just not his cup of tea.



“If he was in the frame to be in the starting eleven then for me he would have been used more this season.





“The emergence of young Mikey Johnston has put him further down the pecking order.



“I'd rather go with the younger boy, to be honest with you.



“He's [Sinclair] has proven he’s good enough [to play], but young Mikey Johnston is up and coming.”



Sinclair has scored 61 goals in 164 appearances for Celtic but has entered the final year of his contract at the club.

