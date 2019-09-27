I Noticed This About Lee Bowyer At Leeds United – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has conceded any team would love to have a player like Lee Bowyer in their side because of the energy the former midfielder had.



Bowyer spent seven seasons at Leeds and during his first campaign at Elland Road he had Dorigo as his team-mate.













The full-back has vivid memories of training with Bowyer during pre-season and admits that the first thing he noticed about the midfielder was his unusual running style.



He admits that the former White looked effortless when he was running and it was difficult training alongside Bowyer as it seemed he could run all day during pre-season.





But Dorigo also conceded that that exact energy made Bowyer an invaluable player and believes any team would want to have a player of his abilities in their engine room.







“The thing that stuck out about him was the style of his running”, Dorigo told The Athletic.



“He had this loping style, which made it look like he wasn’t really trying. Or, I suppose, to put it differently, like it wasn’t taking any effort. Like he didn’t need to try.





“In that pre-season, I’d be getting a long way into some of the runs and thinking, ‘I’m absolutely knackered.’



“He’d be beside me looking like he could run all day. It’s demoralising in pre-season, I can tell you that, but on the pitch, you’d kill for a player like him.



“They’re the guys you look for when things are getting difficult.”



Bowyer spent seven years at Leeds, making 246 appearances and scoring 50 goals for the club.



He is now in charge at Charlton Athletic, who play host to his former club Leeds on Saturday in a Championship game at the Valley.

