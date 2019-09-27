I Really Want Marcelo Bielsa To Tell Me This – Charlton Boss Lee Bowyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has marvelled at the fitness of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side and admits that he wants to know the secret behind the team’s constant running.



A former Leeds star, Bowyer has conceded that he will remain forever grateful to what the club did for his career during his early years as a professional footballer.













He conceded that he made some wonderful memories during his seven years at Leeds and insisted that he will show the respect the Leeds fans deserve when their side come to town to face his Charlton team this weekend.



Bowyer stressed that Leeds and their fans will always have a special place in his heart because of the great memories he has of Elland Road.





The former White told The Athletic: “The memories I share with them are something very special.







“I gave everything for that club over seven seasons after joining from Charlton so, at the end of the game, I’ll acknowledge their fans and show them the respect they showed me for so many years.



“They retain a big place in my heart.







“And they’re the best team in the league, and should have gone up last season.”



Bowyer says that he makes sure his side carry out regular running drills and give their all, and he is keen to know just how Bielsa pushes Leeds that extra mile.



“I’ll definitely ask him how the hell he’s got his team so fit.



“The running we do… our lads end up lying on the floor in bits, so I’d love to know what they do, or the type of running he puts them through.”

