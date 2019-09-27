I’ll Think About It – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Mull Selecting Player Against Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the importance of managing Mason Greenwood carefully and admitted he will consider whether to play the striker against Arsenal over the course of the weekend.



The 17-year-old striker has scored in the last two games he has started, against Astana and Rochdale, in the Europa League and the EFL Cup, respectively.













A natural finisher, Greenwood is a two-footed striker and has been one of the most exciting prospects to come out of the Manchester United academy in recent times.



With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial injured, the teenage striker could start against Arsenal on Monday night and Solskjaer admits that he has done enough to prove that he is a massive threat inside the penalty box.





The Manchester United manager, who was a deadly finisher of his time, is pleased to see the way Greenwood latches on to chances and admits that he could feature in the eleven against the Gunners.







But he also does not want to overexpose the youngster at an early stage of his career and wants to carefully manage his appearances.



Asked if Greenwood will start against Arsenal, Solskjaer said in a press conference: “It might be, he’s proven when he’s been on the pitch, Astana and Rochdale, when you get him in the box he’s dangerous.





“What’s pleased me about him is he doesn’t turn down chances to finish when you’re not 18 yet and you keep trusting yourself.



“So I’m not worried about him at all but we’ve managed him, can’t just throw him in the deep end all the time he’s proved in those games he’s ready for it, Premier League.



“I’ll have the weekend to think about it.”



Greenwood also broke into the England Under-21 squad and made his debut earlier this month.

