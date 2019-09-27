XRegister
06 October 2018

27/09/2019 - 11:42 BST

In World of Big Fees, Signing Him Was Incredible – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star

 




Jurgen Klopp believes signing Joel Matip on a free transfer was one of the best pieces of transfer business Liverpool have done in the modern age of big fees.

Matip has grown into one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Premier League since the end of last season and with Virgil van Dijk, he has formed a solid partnership at the back for Liverpool.  


 



He was pivotal to Liverpool winning the Champions League last season and is expected to be influential in their bid to end their three-decade wait for a league title this year.

Klopp is delighted with the progress the defender has made and insisted that Matip has always been a talented player since he played for Schalke when he was just a teenager.
 


He believes landing him on a free transfer in 2016 was one of the best bits of business he has done as Liverpool manager.



Asked about Matip’s maturity, the Liverpool boss said in a press conference: “That’s what happens with footballers, with human beings, they grow.

"With the challenges you have, you grow. Joel was always an incredible talent.
 


“He was 18 playing for Schalke, that's not easy.

“In a world of big transfer fees, signing Joel on a free transfer was incredible, one of best pieces of business we did."

Matip has featured 106 times for Liverpool and even has five goals to his name.   
 