06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/09/2019 - 11:38 BST

It Is Between The Clubs – Sean Longstaff On Manchester United Interest

 




Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is remaining coy on the interest Manchester United showed in him during the summer transfer window.

Longstaff was on Manchester United's radar at the end of last season and they even made a verbal bid with Newcastle to take him to Old Trafford ahead of the start of the campaign.  


 



But Newcastle’s £50m asking price forced Manchester United away from the midfielder and they looked at other options in the market.

Longstaff was recovering from a knee injury during the time when his future at Newcastle was under the scanner and he admits that it was surreal as he was barely being able to move at that point.
 


He has refused to say anything about the interest from Manchester United but conceded that he did feel flattered to attract the eyes one of the biggest clubs in Europe.



Longstaff told the Times when asked about interest from the Red Devils: “You’re seeing stuff about yourself on the telly and the next day I’m in the gym and I can’t even step on to a box that’s the height of my shin, or get up the stairs without grabbing on to something.

“It’s not really something for me to comment on. It’s between the clubs.
 


“I was flattered to get my name mentioned in those conversations but, like my dad says, ‘Sport’s got a funny way of dragging you back down to earth.’ ”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United persist with their interest in the Magpie in upcoming transfer windows.   
 