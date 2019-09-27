Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Won’t Be Drawn On Takeover Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has refused to be drawn into the fresh takeover speculation surrounding the club.



There have been various attempts over the last few years to take the club off Mike Ashley’s hands and it seems another bid is set to arrive on the Newcastle owner’s desk.













Former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon’s plans to make another bid for Newcastle in tandem with a United States-based group has been leaked.



The offer to buy Newcastle is said to stand at £125m with further payments likely to take the deal to around £300m.





Newcastle have remained coy on the takeover speculation and Bruce also refused to say anything, insisting that Ashley has said nothing to him about it.







He said in a press conference: "It is something I can't comment on."



"No [Ashley has not spoken to me about it].”





The Newcastle manager stressed that he is used to such speculation and admits that it is nothing new at St. James’ Park as well.



"You have to get used to it.



"It's happened to me before.



"At this club, in particular, it's happened before."



Many Newcastle fans have turned against Ashley's ownership and are likely to want to see him sell the club soon.

