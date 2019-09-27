XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/09/2019 - 11:54 BST

Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Won’t Be Drawn On Takeover Talk

 




Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has refused to be drawn into the fresh takeover speculation surrounding the club.

There have been various attempts over the last few years to take the club off Mike Ashley’s hands and it seems another bid is set to arrive on the Newcastle owner’s desk.  


 



Former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon’s plans to make another bid for Newcastle in tandem with a United States-based group has been leaked.

The offer to buy Newcastle is said to stand at £125m with further payments likely to take the deal to around £300m. 
 


Newcastle have remained coy on the takeover speculation and Bruce also refused to say anything, insisting that Ashley has said nothing to him about it.



He said in a press conference: "It is something I can't comment on."

"No [Ashley has not spoken to me about it].”
 


The Newcastle manager stressed that he is used to such speculation and admits that it is nothing new at St. James’ Park as well.

"You have to get used to it.

"It's happened to me before.

"At this club, in particular, it's happened before."

Many Newcastle fans have turned against Ashley's ownership and are likely to want to see him sell the club soon. 
 