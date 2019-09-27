Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Still Feels Like An Interim Manager – Jamie Carragher

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be replaced by an elite level manager at Manchester United once he builds the foundations of a good squad at Old Trafford.



Manchester United have won just six times in 18 games since Solskjaer was appointed as permanent manager by the club towards the end of last season.













They have not won a game away from home since beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March and have scored just 18 goals in the last 20 games in all competitions.



Carragher does not believe Solskjaer’s record suggests he will be the manager who can lead Manchester United to a Premier League title or a Champions League in the future.





The noises coming out of Manchester United suggest that Solskjaer will be given time and money to rebuild the squad and the club are not expecting a title challenge until 2022.







But Carragher is certain that the Norwegian will be replaced by an established name once he puts together the spine of a good team.



The former Liverpool defender wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “To me, Solskjaer still resembles an interim manager – in place to clear the dressing room of expensive, underperforming names and put the spine of a team together for his successor.





“In my view, he will never lead United to a Premier League title or win the Champions League because even if he achieves the goal of restoring stability, I believe he will be replaced by an established, elite coach.”



He did suggest that Solskjaer must push for more signings in January as he might not get next summer to spend more money if results do not improve.



The former defender also feels the Manchester United manager has the popularity at Old Trafford to make bold decisions, such as giving the club captaincy to summer arrival Harry Maguire.



“It may not be in his nature, but that is why it has reached the stage where it would be wise of Solskjaer to help himself more by putting pressure on those above to make more signings during the January transfer window as he may not be in charge for another one.



“He should also take a firm decision by immediately appointing Harry Maguire captain.



“He can be empowered to take such big decisions by his popularity.”

