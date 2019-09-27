Petr Cech’s Role At Chelsea Not Similar To Director Of Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Petr Cech’s role at Chelsea is not similar to that of former director of football Michael Emenalo and he acts as a bridge between the board and the team.



Cech retired from competitive football last season and returned to Chelsea this summer as a technical adviser behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.













The former goalkeeper regularly watches Chelsea games, home and way, from the directors' box and also keep tabs on the performances of the academy teams.



According to The Athletic, Cech is still feeling his way into his new role at Chelsea and is still trying to slot into the position.





But he is not a like for like replacement of former director of football Michael Emenalo as he does not have his own network of transfer contacts and does not manage anyone at Cobham.







Cech directly reports to Chelsea chief executive Marina Granovskaia and is seen as the glue to bind everything together.



His current job involves watching Chelsea games from the first team to the academy, watching training and relay information to Granovskaia.





The former goalkeeper also offers technical advice on contracts and transfers and has a seat at the table when it comes to building the squad.



Granovskaia retains the final say on transfers and contracts at Chelsea.

