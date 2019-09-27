They Can Have Top Careers – Rangers Star Hails Two Mature Young Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has backed Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara to progress and have top careers in the game.



Kamara, 23, arrived at Rangers from Dundee in the January 2019 transfer window, landing at the club in the same window as Davis, who joined on an initial loan move from Southampton.













Aribo, 23, meanwhile landed at Ibrox this summer after Rangers beat off serious competition from a host of clubs to sign him from Charlton Athletic, with Steven Gerrard personally getting involved in the chase.



Both Kamara and Aribo have been handed regular game time by Gerrard and line up in midfield alongside experienced head Davis.





The 34-year-old admits he does look to guide the pair through offering advice, but feels they are already mature beyond their years.







And he has tipped both Kamara and Aribo for good careers in the game.



"I try and give them little pointers every now and again", Davis explained to Rangers TV.





"The way the two of them play, they play quite experienced as well, sort of older heads on younger shoulders, the two of them.



"They are two good players who can go on and have top careers."



Both Kamara and Aribo are senior internationals, with Kamara having been capped by Finland at international level while Aribo has turned out for Nigeria.

