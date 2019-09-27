This Has Got To Improve – Leeds United Legend On Area Of Whites’ Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites need to focus on improving their final ball, as they bid to increase their goal return.



Marcelo Bielsa's men regularly dominate games and enjoy the lion's share of possession, but have been guilty of not turning their dominance into goals.













The Whites have found the back of the net just three times in four home Championship games this season, raising question marks over whether they have the fire power needed to finish teams off when on top.



Gray is not concerned about players having the ability to take their chances, but insists the final ball must be good enough and believes it is an area where Leeds need to focus on getting it right.





"That's the one thing that's got to improve, when we get into good areas to create opportunities, we've got to be a little bit more precise with the final ball and the crossing", Gray said on LUTV.







"Finishing, you will get players going on little runs and scoring three or four goals.



"But the actual setting up of the chances, I think that's something we've got to improve on because we make some great openings."





Leeds sit on top of the Championship table on goal difference, ahead of Swansea City, and are due to play Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic at the Valley on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa's men have won every game away from Elland Road, across all competitions, this season.

