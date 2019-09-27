This Is Where My Passion And Drive Is At – Celtic Youth Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





New Under-18s Celtic manager Darren O’Dea has insisted that he is ready to embark on his coaching career and feels no regret in retiring early.



The former defender called time on his playing career earlier in the summer at just the age of 32 and has been appointed as the new manager for the Celtic Under-18s.













He admits that before taking the decision he spoke to many in the game to take advice and no one asked him to retire from football.



But O’Dea stressed that he feels passionate about coaching and has his ideas on how he wants to approach this new role. Therefore, he admits that he felt an overwhelming feeling of to walk away from his playing career and start coaching.





He insisted that he had a few very good offers to continue playing but he decided to give them up and follow his passion for coaching the next generation of footballers.







The Under-18s manager told Celtic TV: “I actually spoke to a lot of people to take advice. I was getting an overwhelming feeling of passion I had for this side of the game.



“But the natural instinct of a footballer is to play as long as you can and I don’t think anyone advised me to actually retire.





“But it was overwhelming, what I felt and the ideas I had and I am ready.



“I had opportunities to stay in the game, some very good opportunities but this is absolutely where mind is at, my passion is at and all my drive is at.



“Hopefully, I can relay it over to the players and I can help them.”



O’Dea will look to learn his ropes in youth football before looking to managing a senior side in the future.

