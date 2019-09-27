We Need To Manage Andy Carroll Carefully – Steve Bruce

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has revealed that the club are constantly monitoring the fitness of Andy Carroll and there were no problems following his debut against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.



Carroll rejoined his boyhood on a club on a highly incentivised one-year deal in the summer following the end of his contract at West Ham.













The striker missed the end of last season due to an ankle injury and only made his second debut for Newcastle last weekend when he came on from the bench against Brighton.



Carroll’s career has been blighted by injuries over the last few years and there is a constant fear of the striker breaking down again.





Bruce admitted that Newcastle are keeping a thorough watch on the striker's fitness and conceded that he will have to be managed properly over the course of the season.







However, there was no adverse reaction to Carroll making his way back into competitive football last weekend.



Bruce said in a press conference: "We all know what Andy Carroll can do as a footballer, we just need to manage him.





“He has trained well all week.



“There hasn't been any problems or reactions.



“So far, so good, and we'll just keep monitoring him. We have to take it week by week."



It remains to be seen when Bruce feels confident enough to start Carroll in a game this season.

