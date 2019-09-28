Aberdeen Done, Focus Now On Young Boys – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers forward Greg Stewart says the Gers will quickly focus on Thursday's Europa League meeting with Young Boys after thrashing Aberdeen at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.



Steven Gerrard's men made no mistake against Aberdeen as they powered to a 5-0 win to close the gap on leaders Celtic to just a single point.













Stewart was handed a start by Gerrard, with the forward lining up against the club he spent time on loan at last season, and he did not disappoint his manager.



The attacker scored his first goal for Rangers in the game, helping the Gers to go in 2-0 to the good at the break at Ibrox.





Rangers are up next against Young Boys in the Europa League and Stewart says that the Gers will quickly forget their heroics against Aberdeen as they focus on Europe.







“We are feeling good, we are looking forward to every game", Stewart told his club's official site.



"This game is done now, we will forget about that and just look forward to Thursday night. Hopefully we can bring some points home.”





Stewart, who was making his first start for Rangers, admits that he feels as if he could have scored more than just a single goal.



“I felt like I could have got two or three today, maybe four but I don’t want to be too greedy."



Apart from Stewart, James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe also added to the scoresheet, delighting the Rangers fans.

