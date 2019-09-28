XRegister
06 October 2018

28/09/2019 - 12:37 BST

Aberdeen Games Bigger Than I Thought – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

 




Steven Gerrard has admitted to being surprised at the size of Rangers-Aberdeen games since he took over at Ibrox.

The Liverpool legend took charge at Rangers last summer and closed the gap on Celtic in his first season in the Ibrox dugout, while he also guided the Gers to the group stage of the Europa League.  


 



Gerrard had tussles too with Derek McInnes' Aberdeen and, ahead of his side's meeting with the Dons this afternoon at Ibrox, has admitted he was surprised by the size of the fixture.

The Rangers boss believes that from the outside, the Old Firm clash against Celtic is focused on, and the rivalry with Aberdeen forgotten.
 


Gerrard said on Rangers TV: "[The Aberdeen fixture] is bigger than I thought from the outside.



"Obviously a lot of focus from the outside is mainly on the Old Firm.

"I knew Aberdeen were a big team with the history and the success they've got themselves, but I wasn't aware of the rivalry and the intensity of the games, home and away.
 


"But it's fantastic.

"These are fixtures that I loved to play in as a player and I've really enjoyed coaching in them even though sometimes we've been on the wrong end of the result", he added.

Rangers beat Aberdeen 2-0 in the last meeting between the two clubs at Ibrox, with two James Tavernier penalties finishing off the visitors.

Gerrard's men also head into the game boosted by a run of four straight wins.
 