28/09/2019 - 23:09 BST

Chelsea Were Just Better – Brighton Boss Holds Hands Up

 




Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has dismissed any thoughts his players' attitude was off at Stamford Bridge and feels Chelsea were just the better side in the Premier League clash. 

The Seagulls were beaten 2-0 away from home as the Pensioners returned to winning ways in the league after a disappointing result against Liverpool last weekend.  


 



Giving his verdict on the match, the Brighton manager insists that his side's attitude was fine, but Chelsea produced a better display on the day to pick up the three points.

Chelsea were dominant, not only enjoying the lion's share of possession, but also enjoying more shots on target, though the deadlock was not broken until the second half.
 


Potter admits his side are still working on their style of play, following his appointment, but does not believe they should have changed for the trip to Stamford Bridge.



"I think we were beaten by the better team", Potter told Sky Sports after the game.

"We rode our luck and Chelsea deserved to win.
 


"We didn't deserve to be 0-0 at half-time. But we gave a goal away which put us on the back foot. We weren't able to put enough pressure on their goal. 

"We have to be as good as we can be. It is my responsibility and I have asked them to build attacks from the back. Mistakes happen.

"But we didn't lose the game because of that.

"Chelsea were just better than us. Nothing wrong with the attitude of the players.

"We have been working towards how we want to play. I am not sure we would be good at going direct against Chelsea.

"Whatever style you play it is going to be tough."

Following the defeat, Potter's side stay on six points from their opening seven Premier League games and are next in action against Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.
 