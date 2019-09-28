XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/09/2019 - 14:02 BST

Christian Eriksen Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton outfit in a Premier League meeting this afternoon.  

Spurs suffered an embarrassing EFL Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Colchester United in midweek, continuing worries over their start to the new campaign.
 

 



Mauricio Pochettino continues to be without summer signings Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso. 

The Tottenham boss picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he places his trust in Serge Aurier and Danny Rose as full-backs. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are the central pairing.
 


Further up the pitch, the Tottenham manager goes with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko in midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



The Argentine tactician has options on the bench if he needs to try to influence the course of the game, with Dele Alli and Lucas Moura both available.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Alli, Lamela, Lucas
 