Christian Eriksen Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton outfit in a Premier League meeting this afternoon.



Spurs suffered an embarrassing EFL Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Colchester United in midweek, continuing worries over their start to the new campaign.













Mauricio Pochettino continues to be without summer signings Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso.



The Tottenham boss picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he places his trust in Serge Aurier and Danny Rose as full-backs. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are the central pairing.





Further up the pitch, the Tottenham manager goes with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko in midfield, while Tanguy Ndombele, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







The Argentine tactician has options on the bench if he needs to try to influence the course of the game, with Dele Alli and Lucas Moura both available.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Alli, Lamela, Lucas

