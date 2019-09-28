Games Thick And Fast, Fans Brilliant, I’m Loving Rangers Admits Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheyi Ojo insists he is loving the games coming thick and fast at Rangers and is pleased with how the Gers supporters have taken him to their heart at Ibrox.



Rangers continued their fine form since suffering defeat against rivals Celtic as they swept aside Aberdeen 5-0 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.













Ojo, who is on loan at Rangers for the season from Liverpool, was handed a start by manager Steven Gerrard.



He completed 59 minutes and is now switching his attention to Thursday when Rangers take on Young Boys in the Europa League, with games coming thick and fast for the Scottish giant, something the winger is loving about life in Glasgow.





“We’ve got a big game coming up against Young Boys next", Ojo told his club's official site.







"So we’ll get a couple of days rest and then we’ll go again. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going.



“I’m really enjoying it. There are loads of games and I can’t complain. I’m playing every game and I’m really enjoying my time here."





Ojo also declared his happiness at how he has been received by the Rangers fans, while he knows that his performances on the pitch are making them happy.



“Obviously the fans have been really good to me and supporting me and I’m chipping in with goals and assists so I’m really happy and hopefully it can continue.”



The Gers managed as many as eleven shots on target on the day, compared to Aberdeen's one, and now find themselves within just one point of leaders and rivals Celtic, who drew 1-1 against Hibernian.

