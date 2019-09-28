Greg Stewart Plays – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes for this afternoon's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen at Ibrox.



Steven Gerrard led Rangers to a spot in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup in midweek after his Gers side visited Livingston and recorded a 1-0 win.













Now the Gers turn their attention back to league matters with the visit of Derek McInnes' Aberdeen outfit.



Rangers have won their last four straight matches and Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal for this afternoon's Aberdeen clash.





At the back, Gerrard picks Connor Goldson to slot alongside Nikola Katic, while at full-back Rangers have James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. In midfield, the Gers field Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, while Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart support Alfredo Morelos.







If Gerrard needs to change things he has options on his bench, including Jermain Defoe and Andy Halliday.





Rangers Team vs Aberdeen



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Arfield, Ojo, Stewart, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Kamara, Barker, King, Defoe

