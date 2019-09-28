XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/09/2019 - 13:54 BST

Greg Stewart Plays – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes for this afternoon's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen at Ibrox.  

Steven Gerrard led Rangers to a spot in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup in midweek after his Gers side visited Livingston and recorded a 1-0 win. 
 

 



Now the Gers turn their attention back to league matters with the visit of Derek McInnes' Aberdeen outfit.

Rangers have won their last four straight matches and Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal for this afternoon's Aberdeen clash.
 


At the back, Gerrard picks Connor Goldson to slot alongside Nikola Katic, while at full-back Rangers have James Tavernier and Borna Barisic. In midfield, the Gers field Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, while Sheyi Ojo and Greg Stewart support Alfredo Morelos. 



If Gerrard needs to change things he has options on his bench, including Jermain Defoe and Andy Halliday.
 


Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Arfield, Ojo, Stewart, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Kamara, Barker, King, Defoe
 