He Gets On Ball And Spins – Former Leeds Star Sees Positive From Charlton Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tony Dorigo is pleased with the return to action of Tyler Roberts and feels he gives Leeds United another weapon.



Roberts made his frist appearance of the season for Leeds on Saturday at the Valley as he was thrown into the Championship clash against Charlton Athletic off the bench by Marcelo Bielsa.













The Argentine called for Roberts in the 69th minute of the game as he looked to find a way for Leeds to cancel out Charlton's 32nd-minute opener.



Roberts could not help Leeds get back on level terms, but former Whites left-back Dorigo was pleased to see the Wales international back on the pitch.





Assessing the game post match on LUTV, Dorigo said: "Good to see Tyler Roberts back.







"I think he is ideally suited to that position.



"When he gets on the ball and spins, I certainly think that's another addition we can bring in."





Roberts adds to the attacking options at Bielsa's disposal as the Argentine looks to make sure Leeds take more of their chances.



The Whites had 72 per cent possession at the Valley, but could not make it could against Lee Bowyer's side as they went down to their second league defeat of the season.



Roberts' former club West Brom are Leeds' next opponents and arrive at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

