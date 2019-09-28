Helder Costa and Jamie Shackleton Play – Leeds United Team vs Charlton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Charlton Athletic vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic side at the Valley this afternoon.



The Whites were stung at home by Derby County last weekend, conceding a late goal to only draw 1-1, and will be keen to get back to winning ways today in the Championship.













Leeds have won all of their matches away from Elland Road, across all competitions, so far this season and start as firm favourites to see off the Addicks.





Boss Marcelo Bielsa has the experienced Kiko Casilla in goal, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski continue to be selected at full-back.





In central defence, Ben White links up with skipper Liam Cooper, while in midfield Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton are given the vote to start. Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa are picked and will look to support striker Patrick Bamford.







Bielsa has options to shake things up at Charlton if needed and can turn to his bench, where Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke are both available.





Leeds United Team vs Charlton Athletic



Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton, Costa, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Forshaw, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah

