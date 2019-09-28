He’s So Quick, No One Gets Past Him – Chelsea Star Catches Martin Keown’s Eye

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England and Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown has admitted to being hugely impressed by Chelsea talent Fikayo Tomori.



Frank Lampard's appointment as Chelsea manager has seen a host of Blues youngsters given an opportunity in the team at Stamford Bridge.













Centre-back Tomori is regularly being trusted by Lampard in the crucial role at the heart of the Blues' defence and he was again in action on Saturday as Chelsea saw off Brighton & Hove Albion to win 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.



Keown is unsure if Tomori, who was at Derby County with Lampard last season, would have been given a chance under a different manager and is hugely impressed with the 21-year-old.





"I wonder about some of those defenders. Would Tomori really have got an opportunity without Frank Lampard?" Keown said on the BBC's Final Score programme after the match.







"He mops up so well, he's so quick. No one really gets past him."



The former top flight defender is also impressed with Lampard's willingness to make the big decisions.





"He let David Luiz go and I think he's making really good, strong decisions.



"He's developing as a manager and his players are alongside him."



Following the win over Brighton, Chelsea now sit in sixth place in the Premier League with eleven points from their opening seven games, only one point behind third placed West Ham United.

