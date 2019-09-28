I Am Not Surprised By This – Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino On Win Over Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino says he is not surprised about the character of his Tottenham Hotspur side after they fought their way to a 2-1 win over Southampton with ten men.



Tottenham started slowly but grew into the game and took the lead with 24 minutes on the clock through summer signing Tanguy Ndombele.













The Frenchman was set up by Heung-Min Son, who cut the ball back into his path, allowing Ndombele to finish past Angus Gunn with his left foot.



Spurs were then reeling however when Serge Aurier was sent off, being shown a second yellow card for clipping Ryan Bertrand.





Matters then got worse for the hosts when Hugo Lloris miscontrolled the ball and allowed Danny Ings to steal in and level for Southampton.







In the 43rd minute though Tottenham went ahead again, with Harry Kane linking up with Christian Eriksen and Son to hit a shot inside the penalty box past Gunn.



Tottenham were tested in the second half, but Lloris made two superb saves to keep Saints at bay as the hosts worked their way towards a 2-1 win and all three points.





For Pochettino, the character showed by his side to get over the line with ten men was not a surprise and he told his post match press conference: "To be honest I am not surprised about the character of the team. We have the character.



"Sometimes we need to realise that every time we compete we have to use this character."



The Tottenham boss also admitted to being unhappy with Aurier's sending off, while he was left unsurprised by Lloris' second half heroics.



"I thought it was completely unfair, but I am saying that after winning. I would have said the same if we had lost.



"He showed great mentality and that it is why he is one of the best in the world", Pochettino added.

