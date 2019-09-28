I Shouldn’t Have Accepted It – Former Aston Villa Star On Lack of Game Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Mark Bunn has conceded that he should have done more to play regular football during his career.



Bunn called time on his career at the end of last season after Aston Villa won promotion to the Premier League, with him only having played one game in the Championship.













The goalkeeper spent most of his career as a number two after he left Northampton Town for Blackburn Rovers in 2008.



He had loan spells at several clubs but after joining Aston Villa from Norwich in 2015, Bunn only made 21 appearances in the last four years of his career at the Midlands club.





The 34-year-old conceded that he had a frustrating career and made it too easy for managers to keep him on the bench by not making any noises inside the dressing room.







“Looking back, I had a frustrating career”, he told The Athletic.



“I shouldn’t have accepted not playing. I should have moved on loan when I felt good and showed what I was about. Sometimes, maybe it was an easy option for managers to leave me out.





“I’ve been too nice and not kicked up too much of a fuss.”



He admits that last season he felt a lack of motivation to go to training sessions as he knew that he was not going to play and therefore, he decided to pull the curtains on his career.



“When I wasn’t getting into the squad, it took a lot out of my training towards the end of last season”, he said.



“Sometimes, mentally, I was just thinking: ‘What’s the point in going into training when I’m not going to play on Saturday?’ It’s tough to take.”

