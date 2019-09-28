I Watched Leeds Games, I Spotted This – Lee Bowyer On What Stood Out In His Homework

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that he did his homework on Leeds United and spotted they often struggle against teams playing three at the back, with the Addicks boss masterminding a 1-0 win over the Whites at the Valley on Saturday.



Despite starting the Championship game as underdogs, Bowyer's Charlton were good value for their win, despite Leeds dominating possession.













Bowyer is delighted with how his players performed throughout the game and insists he always knows he can count on them to put in a shift.



The Charlton boss was also keen to salute the club's fans for the atmosphere they created at the Valley, which he thinks helped his team during the game.





"I knew that it was going to be difficult today", Bowyer told his club's official site.







"But with our fans behind us, who didn’t stop singing the whole game, the place was bouncing. With the group of players that I have it makes my job a lot easier.



"I always believe that we’ve got a chance of winning. If we get things right defensively and tactically then we’ve always got a chance of winning."





A former Leeds midfielder, Bowyer also revealed that he thoroughly did his homework on his former club before they arrived at the Valley.



Bowyer says he spotted Leeds struggle to create as many opportunities against teams that operate with three at the back as opposed to four.



"I work hard, I watched a lot of Leeds games, like I do every other team and I recognised that they struggle against teams that play with three at the back.



"They don’t create half as many chances as they do against teams that play with four at the back.



"My intention was to start with a back four at the beginning and really try and get after them and disturb them.



"That seemed to work but I always knew that after 20 minutes we were going to go back to a back three and then maybe try and soak up a bit of pressure and hit them on the break.



"We did that and all my plans worked today."



Leeds had 72 per cent possession over the course of the game and had as many 19 shots on goal, though only four of them were on target.

