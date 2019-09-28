I’m Not Disappointed – Manuel Pellegrini As West Ham Draw At Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he does not feel a sense of disappointment after his side played out a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.



West Ham pulled ahead with just ten minutes on the clock through Andriy Yarmolenko, who was fed by Sebastien Haller, after the French striker brought down a ball put in by Felipe Anderson.













Yarmolenko's effort came from around 15 yards out and was struck with his left foot.



Bournemouth levelled just nine minutes later through, with Diego Rico swinging a cross into the box which took a deflection off Nathan Ake and was finished off by Joshua King.





West Ham were forced to bring off goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski due to injury in the 34th minute, Roberto coming on to replace him.







Bournemouth started the second half in fine fashion, scoring just 27 seconds after West Ham kicked off, with Callum Wilson being set up by King and slotting his effort past Roberto.



Wilson then missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-1 and was punished just minutes later when Aaron Cresswell volleyed an effort into the back of the net in the 74th minute to draw the game level.





It finished 2-2, meaning West Ham fail to bounce back from their midweek EFL Cup mauling at Oxford United, but Pellegrini insists he is not disappointed.



"I don't feel disappointed that we didn't win.



"It was a good game and we played in a good way – the way I like – trying hard from the first minute", the West Ham boss was quoted as saying by the BBC.



Pellegrini is keen for his men to return to winning ways soon though and added: "We must try to beat Palace next week."



West Ham sit third on 12 points following the draw.

