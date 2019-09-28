XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/09/2019 - 14:03 BST

Manuel Lanzini On Bench – West Ham Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side at Dean Court this afternoon in a Premier League clash. 

Manuel Pellegrini's side were thrashed by League One outfit Oxford United 4-0 in midweek, being dumped out of the EFL Cup at the Kassam Stadium.
 

 



West Ham, who have started well in the Premier League, will be desperate to bounce back today and take all three points from their trip to the south coast.


Both Michail Antonio and Winston Reid remain out of action for the Hammers.
 


Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing of Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop. Mark Noble and Declan Rice slot into midfield for the Hammers, while Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.



The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed, including Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass.
 


West Ham United Team vs Bournemouth

Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Fornals, Anderson, Yamolenko, Haller

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Snodgrass, Wilshere, Lanzini, Ajeti
 