06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/09/2019 - 23:04 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Needed That From Spurs – Former Premier League Boss

 




Former Premier League boss Alan Pardew feels Mauricio Pochettino got the performance he needed from his Tottenham Hotspur team in their league win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Lilywhites came away 2-1 winners against the Argentine's former team, in spite of being forced to play 59 minutes of regular time with ten men after Serge Aurier was sent off.  


 



The win was an important one for Spurs as it came after a string of disappointing performances, and a shock EFL Cup exit at the hands of Colchester United.

Pardew acknowledges that Tottenham had to work hard for the win due to being down to ten men and he feels that given the criticism that Spurs have had in recent weeks, it was a performance Pochettino badly needed.
 


"It's a great win for Spurs in terms of the circumstances of the game. They have had to work really, really hard", Pardew said on BBC Radio 5 live.



"Southampton have really brought the game to them.

"Spurs looked dominant from the beginning, but then there was the five minutes of madness which could have ruined everything.

"This is the performance Pochettino needed from his team."
 


Tottenham went 1-0 up in the 24th minute following a powerful finish by Tanguy Ndombele.

The Saints equalised in the 39th minute through Danny Ings, but the hosts found the back of the net once again in the 43rd minute when Harry Kane struck, an advantage they held on to.
 