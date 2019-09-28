Moritz Bauer Plays, Mohamed Elyounoussi On Bench – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian outfit at Easter Road this afternoon.



The Bhoys have picked up maximum points from their six Scottish Premiership games so far this season and will be looking to pile more misery on Hibernian today.













Hibs boss Heckingbottom is under big pressure with his side sitting second bottom of the league and losing the Edinburgh derby last weekend.





The former Leeds United boss was boosted in midweek though when he guided Hibs to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup after a penalty shootout win over Kilmarnock.





Celtic boss Neil Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he opts for Moritz Bauer, Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien and Bolo Bolingoli as his back four. Scott Brown and Callum McGregor will look to control midfield, while James Forrest, Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Christie also play. Odsonne Edouard is up top.







If Lennon needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Mohamed Elyounoussi and Vakoun Bayo.





Celtic Team vs Hibernian



Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Ntcham, Christie, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Elhamed, Hayes, Rogic, Sinclair, Elyounoussi, Bayo

