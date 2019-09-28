Our Players Better Than Charlton’s Players – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa To Criticise Himself

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa insists he will criticise himself for his side's 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic as he believes he has better players than the Addicks.



The Whites went into the Championship clash at the Valley as firm favourites, having won every one of their games on their travels this season.













However, a scrappy goal from Macauley Bonne in the 32nd minute proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Leeds unable to make their dominance in terms of possession count.



Bielsa tried to influence the game from the bench, introducing both Eddie Nketiah and Adam Forshaw at half time, while Tyler Roberts came on in the 69th minute.





Leeds finished with 72 per cent possession and only four shots on target, leaving Bielsa having to explain his side's loss at the Valley.







The Whites boss told a press conference: "Obviously, the difference between both teams was big. The fact we didn’t impose this superiority is the explanation for what happened.



"I said this to say something different. To focus more on the difficulties more on us because if not I should say what I always say. One shot, one goal.





"We had possession, we controlled the game. The match was less clean than usual, our play.



"The beginning of the first half and our end of the second half, with two different ways of playing in the first half playing more clear, in the second half more direct.



"It was what the match was demanding at that moment. I say nothing new because nothing new happened", he added.



Bielsa is putting the blame for the defeat squarely on himself as he believes on paper his Leeds side have better players than Charlton.



"I will criticise myself. Our players are better than their players. It’s not me giving less value to the opponent.



"It’s not me underestimating the opponent. We had more resources on the pitch, but couldn’t impose this difference.



"[Charlton manager Lee] Bowyer could, with less resources. The difference of the resources was clear.



"It is also necessary for the manager to take resources into account", the Leeds boss added.



Leeds will now try to bounce back from the loss when they take on Championship league leaders West Brom on Tuesday night.

