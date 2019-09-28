Pressure And Responsibility – Coach Reflects On Being Handed Celtic Youth Role

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic Under-18s coach Darren O’Dea has admitted that he feels that he has returned home following his appointment at the club, but is aware of the pressure of his new role.



O’Dea joined Celtic as a teenage defender and made 59 appearances before spending time on loan at Reading and Leeds United. He eventually went to the United States in 2012.













The 32-year-old retired earlier in the summer and Celtic have roped him in as their new Under-18s coach this season.



The former defender has expressed his delight at returning to Celtic and admits that he feels a sense of responsibility and pressure at being put in charge of the Under-18s at the club.





O’Dea stressed that it feels like that he is back at home at Celtic after being away from the club for the last few years and admits his career is down to the education he received at the Glasgow giants.







And is the former Republic of Ireland international is certain that his Celtic education will also stand him in good stead in his coaching career.



O’Dea said on Celtic TV: “I am delighted and honoured to get brought back in, obviously in a completely different capacity.





“I have enormous pride but is also feeling an enormous responsibility and pressure and that is a challenge I am really looking forward to.



“Obviously I was a player, it was completely different. The welcome I had back, it does feel like I have returned to home.



“This is where I grew up and spent the largest part of my career, from a young guy and developing into a man.



“I went and had a career elsewhere as well but Celtic are probably what I hold most dear.



"The foundations and the principles I was taught here, got me through my career and it will get me through my coaching career as well.”



O'Dea will be looking to do all he can to help develop the next generation of talents to keep Celtic on top of the Scottish game.

