Sadio Mane Starts – Liverpool Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Fixture: Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially revealed their side and substitutes to take on Chris Wilder's Sheffield United outfit in the Premier League at Bramall Lane this afternoon.



Jurgen Klopp's men hold a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League and eased through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup in midweek by beating MK Dons 2-0.













There have been question marks raised over Liverpool's inclusion of Pedro Chirivella, who came on as a substitute, and his eligibility however, meaning the Reds are waiting to see if the EFL will take any action after they conclude an investigation.



Liverpool remain without goalkeeper Alisson, as he continues to work his way back to fitness following an injury.





Klopp has Adrian in goal, while at the back he puts his trust in a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Andrew Robertson. Fabinho slots into midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, while up top Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the attack.







If Klopp needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has a wealth of options, including Divock Origi and Dejan Lovren.





Liverpool Team vs Sheffield United



Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane



Substitutes: Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi

