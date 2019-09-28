XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/09/2019 - 16:31 BST

Sergio Aguero and Joao Cancelo On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Marco Silva's Everton side at Goodison Park in a Premier League fixture this evening. 

The Citizens saw Liverpool maintain their 100 per cent start to the season earlier today when they visited Sheffield United and collected all three points, meaning the pressure is on Pep Guardiola's men to respond.
 

 



Guardiola continues to be without regular central defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.


The champions have Ederson in goal, while at the back Guardiola slots Fernandinho into central defence alongside Nicolas Otamendi.
 


Further up the pitch, the Manchester City boss opts to pick Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, while Rodrigo, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne are also picked. Raheem Sterling will be looking to support Gabriel Jesus up top.



If Guardiola wants to try to shake things up on Merseyside then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Sergio Aguero and Joao Cancelo.
 


Manchester City Team vs Everton

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (c), Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Aguero, Bernardo, Silva, Mendy, Cancelo, Foden
 