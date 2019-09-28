They Asked Me About Arsenal And I’m Trying To Leave – Everton Star On Crazy Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Iwobi has admitted that the day he left Arsenal for Everton was "crazy", as he signed the relevant papers to make the move happen at a hotel in Dubai.



The winger had been given extra time off in the summer by Arsenal due to his campaign for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations.













Iwobi opted to spend his break in Dubai and found himself relaxing on a boat trip when he received a call from his agent telling him Everton were putting in a second bid for his services.



The winger had to race back to his hotel in Dubai as Everton sent through documents for him to sign and return, and admits it was bizarre being asked about Arsenal by the hotel staff just as he was finalising his exit from the Emirates Stadium.





Iwobi told The Times: "Everything was getting sent to the hotel.







"I was having to sign stuff and scan it back. Wait. Get something back again.



"The people in the hotel had no idea what was going on.





"They recognised me as an Arsenal player and they’re saying, ‘How’s Arsenal? How’s everything going there?’



"And I am signing these papers trying to leave. That day was so crazy", he added.



Iwobi has made six appearances across all competitions so far from Everton, scoring two goals and providing one assists for his Toffees team-mates.



Everton and Iwobi are set for a thorough test this evening when they welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to Goodison Park.

