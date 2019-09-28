Watford Almost Soulless, Former Premier League Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight defender Martin Keown believes a lack of stability is costing Watford dearly and is of the view the Hornets are almost soulless.



Watford lost 2-0 at Wolves on Saturday and remain in deep trouble in the Premier League, rooted to the bottom of the table on two points from seven games.













Even changing manager to bring back Quique Sanchez Flores has not yet had an impact and Watford face what already looks like a crunch class next weekend when they play host to newly promoted Sheffield United.



Keown believes that a lack of stability is now starting to hurt the Hornets, while he senses a lack of unity, which is leading to the team looking rudderless.





The Arsenal legend said post-match on the BBC's Final Score programme: "It's the second manager coming in and they don't want to keep a manager there for very long.







"That [lack of] stability is really costing them at the moment and the players are all over the place.



"It's becoming soulless almost.





"They need to get back together as a team.



"It's going to be very tough for them from here on in.



"They are not getting the results and Wolves were in the same boat, but they seemed an awful lot better."



Sanchez will have the international break to work with his players after the clash against Sheffield United, while despite their dire league form, Watford remain in the EFL Cup and have been drawn to visit Everton in the fourth round.

