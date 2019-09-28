We’ve Only Lost Once – Jack Ross Hails Sunderland Season After MK Dons Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has hailed a good week for his side after they backed up an EFL Cup upset of Sheffield United by beating MK Dons in League One.



The Black Cats saw off MK Dons at the Stadium of Light 2-1 to keep the feel-good factor going on Wearside.













Sunderland were 2-0 up by half time and although MK Dons pulled a goal back in the 55th minute, held on to claim all three points to move on to 19 points from ten games.



Ross has been happy with what he has seen from his players and commended the team for their efforts over the course of the week.





The Sunderland boss also took time to stress that his side have only tasted defeat on one occasion this season, something which further shows the strength of character his players have.







“We are 13 games into the season and only suffered one defeat", Ross told his club's official website.



“We are striving to get better and improve – it has been a positive week for us. The strength of character the players have shown has been pleasing.





“I am delighted they’ve had their rewards and the backing they’ve received from it.”



Sunderland hit the road next weekend when they travel to take on Lincoln City, while they are then in action back at the Stadium of Light in an EFL Trophy meeting with Grimsby Town.

