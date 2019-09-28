Wouldn’t Surprise Me If We Thrash West Brom – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo is not discouraged by the Whites' 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic and thinks they could bounce back by thrashing West Brom at Elland Road on Tuesday night.



Marcelo Bielsa's men lost their first game on the road this season as they were edged out in the Championship fixture at the Valley.













Leeds dominated possession, but had no answer to a scrappy goal from Charlton just after the half hour mark and were forced to head back to Yorkshire with nothing to show for their trip to the capital.



West Brom won 2-0 at QPR to move to the top of the Championship, but Dorigo is not worried about the Baggies or any other side in the division.





And he fully feels Leeds could send Slaven Bilic's men packing on Tuesday under the Elland Road lights.







The former left-back said post match on LUTV: "I look at the other sides and I don't get frightened or scared at any of them.



"I think we knew Fulham, only two points behind, they should come [up the table].





"West Brom, with Slaven Bilic coming in, that will be a help. They are going to be up there, absolutely.



"But there's no one to think, 'oh my God we've got to watch out for them'.



"It's an important game [against West Brom] and it wouldn't surprise me if we go and whop them 3-0.



"I'd like less performance with the ball and a bit of luck", he added.



West Brom have yet to lose a Championship game under Bilic this season, winning five and drawing four of their five matches under the Croatia.



Leeds' loss at Charlton was their second of the season in the league.

