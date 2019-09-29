Everton Missed Trick Not Redeveloping Goodison – Former Toffees Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton manager David Moyes feels the club should have bitten the bullet and redeveloped Goodison Park a few years ago.



Everton are keen for a more modern ground with a larger capacity as they try to move forward off the pitch.













The Merseyside giants have announced plans for a new £500m ground to be based at Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool and believe it could be ready for 2023.



Everton's new stadium is expected to have a capacity of 52,000 and the club are slated to submit the plans by the end of this year, while work could start as early as next year.





Rivals Liverpool have opted to stay at Anfield and recently redeveloped their main stand, ditching plans to move elsewhere and build a new stadium.







Moyes thinks Everton missed a trick by not going down the same route at Goodison Park.



The former Toffees manager said on beIN Sports: "I think Everton missed a trick a few years ago in not redeveloping; they've redeveloped Anfield now.





"When I was manager at the time there was all the talk about it. We had a bigger footprint. Could we do one end at a time, or one side at a time to redevelop it.



"At the time they thought it was not financially viable.



"It looks like we're heading to the docks and I hope that comes off", Moyes added.



Everton have said they could look to bump up the capacity of their new stadium to 62,000 if they can regularly fill it.

