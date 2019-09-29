Get Him On Painkillers – Andy Ritchie Desperate For Manchester United Star To Face Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United star Andy Ritchie has insisted that the Red Devils need Paul Pogba fit against Arsenal on Monday night.



Manchester United are going through an injury crisis and their already thin squad looks even more threadbare because of a few players being sidelined.













Marcus Rashford is likely to be out of the Arsenal game due to a groin injury and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not been confident about Anthony Martial being fit to feature against the Gunners.



Pogba also picked up an ankle knock against Rochdale on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup and is a doubt for Monday evening’s big Premier League clash.





Ritchie is hopeful that Solskjaer has been bluffing with regards to Martial and he could still be fit to be incluced in the squad on Monday.







But he admits that it is paramount that Manchester United do everything to get Pogba back on the pitch as they need the Frenchman against a team of Arsenal’s stature.



Ritchie said on MUTV: “I am disappointed that Anthony isn’t there or thereabouts.





“He might be, you don’t know. He might be keeping that close to his chest because he has been injured for a while.



“You would be expecting that he might be getting close.



“Didn’t expect Marcus anywhere near and I wasn’t aware that Paul got this knock on his ankle, which is so bad.



“Hopefully, we can get a few pai killers down him and get the old cold compress on it and nurse him back to health.



“We need him in a game of this magnitude.”



Manchester United are desperate to get a big win over Arsenal and change the narrative around their start to the season.

